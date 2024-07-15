Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight - Staff Sgt. Nelson LeClaire

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.06.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette and Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nelson LeClaire, the geospatial engineer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, conducts Soldier Spotlight in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, July 6, 2024. Geospatial engineers collect, analyze, and distribute geospatial information to be analyzed for military operations. Extracting and analyzing geographic data allows the geospatial engineer to create different types of maps and databases. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw & 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette) 

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 08:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Colorado Army National Guard
    Geospatial Engineer
    Army
    Soldier Spotlight
    PeopleFirst
    12Y

