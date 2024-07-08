NATO Leaders take major decisions to make our Alliance stronger (IT)

Synopsis
NATO Leaders concluded a successful three-day summit in Washington, D.C., where they took major decisions to enhance our security and support Ukraine in order to prevail against Russia’s aggression. This year’s summit was also an opportunity to celebrate NATO’s 75th anniversary.
At the summit, Leaders agreed on a substantial aid package for Ukraine, including with NATO taking over the coordination and provision of most international security assistance with the new NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine; a financial pledge providing a sustained level of funding, more immediate military support and a number of measures helping building a bridge between Ukraine and NATO, moving the country closer to membership.
Allies also strengthened our deterrence and defence plans with 500,000 troops at high readiness, increased defence production, as well as measures to further enhance our ballistic missile defences.
Additionally, Allied Heads of State and Government deepened cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific – Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea – as the war in Ukraine demonstrates how our security is interlinked because China, Iran and North Korea are the main enablers of Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Find out more: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_227482.htm
1. NEW SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
INCLUDING MORE FINANCIAL AID NATO TAKING ON A CENTRAL ROLE IN COORDINATING INTERNATIONAL SECURITY ASSISTANCE AND BRINGING UKRAINE CLOSER TO NATO
2. STRONGER DEFENCES TO PROTECT OUR PEOPLE
WITH 500,000 TROOPS AT HIGH READINESS
3. DEEPENING OUR COOPERATION WITH PARTNERS AROUND THE GLOBE
THESE ARE THE MAIN DECISIONS TAKEN BY NATO LEADERS AT THE NATO SUMMIT IN WASHINGTON MAKING NATO STRONGER AND ENSURING OUR FREEDOM AND SECURITY
