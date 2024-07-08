Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening NATO’s defences (master)

    11.07.2024

    Synopsis
    NATO is undertaking its most significant collective defence reinforcement in a generation.

    At the Vilnius Summit in 2023, NATO Allies agreed the most comprehensive defence plans since the Cold War, detailing how NATO will deter and defend against global threats, including Russia.

    At the Washington Summit in July 2024, Allies took further steps to boost these plans, endorsing a pledge that strengthens transatlantic defence industrial cooperation to increase production, as well as further enhance our ballistic missile defences.

    These regional defence plans outline NATO’s strategies for safeguarding different areas of the Alliance, from specific forces and capabilities to levels of readiness required. NATO bolstered its high-readiness forces to 500,000 troops across all domains — far surpassing the goal set at the 2022 Madrid Summit. Additionally, the number of battlegroups on NATO’s eastern flank has doubled from four to eight.

    In February 2022, Russia launched an illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, significantly altering the security landscape in Europe. To ensure the safety of NATO Allies, a new framework is necessary — one that enables rapid responses on a larger scale, demonstrating the resolve of the Allies to defend their territory against any aggression.
    Transcript
    --- TEXT ON SCREEN ---

    500,000 TROOPS AT HIGH READINESS

    MORE SHIPS AT SEA

    PLANES IN THE SKY

    AND FORCES ON LAND

    EACH ASSIGNED IN ADVANCE TO DEFEND
    SPECIFIC NATO TERRITORY

    THIS IS HOW NATO IS KEEPING OUR PEOPLE SAFE

    DEFENDING AGAINST ANY ATTACK
    FROM ANY DIRECTION

    END

    Music
    Fire [Instrumental] by Trina Smith, Chris Sutherland, Greg David Walker

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

