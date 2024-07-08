Strengthening NATO’s defences (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

NATO is undertaking its most significant collective defence reinforcement in a generation.



At the Vilnius Summit in 2023, NATO Allies agreed the most comprehensive defence plans since the Cold War, detailing how NATO will deter and defend against global threats, including Russia.



At the Washington Summit in July 2024, Allies took further steps to boost these plans, endorsing a pledge that strengthens transatlantic defence industrial cooperation to increase production, as well as further enhance our ballistic missile defences.



These regional defence plans outline NATO’s strategies for safeguarding different areas of the Alliance, from specific forces and capabilities to levels of readiness required. NATO bolstered its high-readiness forces to 500,000 troops across all domains — far surpassing the goal set at the 2022 Madrid Summit. Additionally, the number of battlegroups on NATO’s eastern flank has doubled from four to eight.



In February 2022, Russia launched an illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, significantly altering the security landscape in Europe. To ensure the safety of NATO Allies, a new framework is necessary — one that enables rapid responses on a larger scale, demonstrating the resolve of the Allies to defend their territory against any aggression.

Transcript

--- TEXT ON SCREEN ---



500,000 TROOPS AT HIGH READINESS



MORE SHIPS AT SEA



PLANES IN THE SKY



AND FORCES ON LAND



EACH ASSIGNED IN ADVANCE TO DEFEND

SPECIFIC NATO TERRITORY



THIS IS HOW NATO IS KEEPING OUR PEOPLE SAFE



DEFENDING AGAINST ANY ATTACK

FROM ANY DIRECTION



END



