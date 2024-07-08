USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930569" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 2, 2024) – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) conducts an expeditionary reload of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) on Naval Base Guam, July 2, 2024. This operation highlights the U.S. Navy’s strategic capability to reload vital munitions anywhere in the world. TLAMs are all-weather, long-range, subsonic cruise missiles designed for deep land attack warfare, and can be deployable from both U.S. Navy surface ships and submarines. Florida is homeported in Kings Bay, Georgia, and is currently deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)