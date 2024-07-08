Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    07.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 2, 2024) – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) conducts an expeditionary reload of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) on Naval Base Guam, July 2, 2024. This operation highlights the U.S. Navy’s strategic capability to reload vital munitions anywhere in the world. TLAMs are all-weather, long-range, subsonic cruise missiles designed for deep land attack warfare, and can be deployable from both U.S. Navy surface ships and submarines. Florida is homeported in Kings Bay, Georgia, and is currently deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)

    TAGS

    USS Florida
    TLAM
    USS Frank Cable

