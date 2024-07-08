Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Aircraft Arresting System Certification

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An F/A-18 Super Hornet successfully engages the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System, certifying it for coalition and host nation fighter aircraft use at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 9, 2024. The process involves setting up the system on the runway, conducting a high-speed taxi to engage the system, and subsequent verification and resetting by the maintenance teams, so without this successful certification, the runways would be unusable to Italian Air Force fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 03:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930563
    VIRIN: 240709-X-YW354-1001
    Filename: DOD_110441180
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Aircraft Arresting System Certification, by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barrier
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS)

