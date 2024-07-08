Mobile Aircraft Arresting System Certification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An F/A-18 Super Hornet successfully engages the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System, certifying it for coalition and host nation fighter aircraft use at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 9, 2024. The process involves setting up the system on the runway, conducting a high-speed taxi to engage the system, and subsequent verification and resetting by the maintenance teams, so without this successful certification, the runways would be unusable to Italian Air Force fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video)