Mobile Aircraft Arresting System Certification

An F/A-18 Super Hornet successfully engages the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System, certifying it for coalition and host nation fighter aircraft use at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 9, 2024. The process involves setting up the system on the runway, conducting a high-speed taxi to engage the system, and subsequent verification and resetting by the maintenance teams, so without this successful certification, the runways would be unusable to Italian Air Force fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 03:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930563
|VIRIN:
|240709-X-YW354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110441180
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
