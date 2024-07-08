Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    80th Guam Liberation Greeting Video Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    07.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCB) Commanding Officer, Col. Ernest Govea, and MCB Camp Blaz Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto narrate a Liberation Day greeting message for the 80th Guam Liberation Day commencement ceremony, July 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao) (B-roll courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jessica Massi, Sgt. Alex Fairchild and Sgt. Andrew King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 02:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930562
    VIRIN: 240715-M-SG132-1001
    Filename: DOD_110441121
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Guam Liberation Greeting Video Message, by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USMC
    MCIPAC
    MCBCampBlaz
    80thLiberation
    CHomoru

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT