Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCB) Commanding Officer, Col. Ernest Govea, and MCB Camp Blaz Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto narrate a Liberation Day greeting message for the 80th Guam Liberation Day commencement ceremony, July 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao) (B-roll courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jessica Massi, Sgt. Alex Fairchild and Sgt. Andrew King)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 02:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930562
|VIRIN:
|240715-M-SG132-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110441121
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th Guam Liberation Greeting Video Message, by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT