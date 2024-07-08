8th MXG 2Q2024 DCC and Load Crew Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron and 35th Fighter Generation Squadron compete in the second quarter dedicated crew chief and load crew competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2024. The Airmen who competed were selected based on their overall statistics, and each team consist of three members: one team chief and two team members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)