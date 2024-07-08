U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron and 35th Fighter Generation Squadron compete in the second quarter dedicated crew chief and load crew competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2024. The Airmen who competed were selected based on their overall statistics, and each team consist of three members: one team chief and two team members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 02:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|930561
|VIRIN:
|240715-F-HB474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110441089
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MXG 2Q2024 DCC and Load Crew Competition, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT