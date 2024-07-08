Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th MXG 2Q2024 DCC and Load Crew Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron and 35th Fighter Generation Squadron compete in the second quarter dedicated crew chief and load crew competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2024. The Airmen who competed were selected based on their overall statistics, and each team consist of three members: one team chief and two team members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 02:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930561
    VIRIN: 240715-F-HB474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110441089
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th MXG 2Q2024 DCC and Load Crew Competition, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    maintenance
    load crew competition
    dedicated crew chief
    8th mxg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT