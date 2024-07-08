Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Tokyo Welcomes DJ Desperado

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Matheny and Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers

    AFN Tokyo

    AFN Tokyo welcomes Staff Sgt. Destani Matheny to the Kanto Kickstart as DJ Desperado.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 22:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930558
    VIRIN: 240702-F-MQ455-7412
    Filename: DOD_110440992
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Tokyo Welcomes DJ Desperado, by SSgt Destani Matheny and SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT