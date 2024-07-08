Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Celebrate America

    JAPAN

    07.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted their annual Celebrate America Event for Independence day on July 4th. They had a variety of booths with food, drinks, souvenirs, and prizes from games. They end the event that night with a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 20:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930555
    VIRIN: 240704-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_110440880
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Celebrate America, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    event
    Yokota Air Base
    July 4th
    Celebrate America

