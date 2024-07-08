Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-183rd AVN Regiment conducts sling load operations training

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment (1-183rd AVN), 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard conduct sling load operations training in Hilo, Hawaii, June 6-9, 2024. The 1-183rd AVN performed multiship sling load training with Aviation Light Utility Mobile Maintenance Cart and a concrete block. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930551
    VIRIN: 240714-Z-LU739-1720
    Filename: DOD_110440850
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    US Army
    National Guard
    183rd AVN

