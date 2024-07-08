U.S. Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment (1-183rd AVN), 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard conduct sling load operations training in Hilo, Hawaii, June 6-9, 2024. The 1-183rd AVN performed multiship sling load training with Aviation Light Utility Mobile Maintenance Cart and a concrete block. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930551
|VIRIN:
|240714-Z-LU739-1720
|Filename:
|DOD_110440850
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-183rd AVN Regiment conducts sling load operations training, by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
