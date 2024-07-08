Continuing Promise 2024 Hosts WPS in Jamaica

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 13, 2024) Dr. Lynn Lawry, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at Uniformed Services University talks to Jamaican community leaders at Continuing Promise 2024’s Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Symposium, which focuses on the prevention of gender-based violence. Continuing Promise 2024 upholds the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command commitment to the U.S. Department of Defense’s WPS Implementation Plan, which outlines defense objectives and goals that the DoD will strive to achieve in order to move the bar toward full WPS implementation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)