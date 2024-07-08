Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 Hosts WPS in Jamaica

    JAMAICA

    07.12.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240713-N-WP746-1001
    KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 13, 2024) Dr. Lynn Lawry, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at Uniformed Services University talks to Jamaican community leaders at Continuing Promise 2024’s Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Symposium, which focuses on the prevention of gender-based violence. Continuing Promise 2024 upholds the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command commitment to the U.S. Department of Defense’s WPS Implementation Plan, which outlines defense objectives and goals that the DoD will strive to achieve in order to move the bar toward full WPS implementation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 11:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930526
    VIRIN: 240713-N-WP746-1001
    Filename: DOD_110440495
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: JM

    Continuing Promise

