    HIARNG's 1-183rd AVN Improves Unit Readiness with Annual Training 2024

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    The 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment (1-183rd AVN), 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard conducts mission-essential tasks during annual training in Hilo, Hawaii, June 3-17, 2024 to maintain unit readiness in air movements and capabilities for pilots and crew members. The 1-183rd AVN maintained their unit readiness by completing aerial gunnery, air assault, and sling load training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sean Walker)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 00:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930521
    VIRIN: 240616-A-LU739-5887
    Filename: DOD_110440196
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    National Guard
    USArmy
    183rd AVN

