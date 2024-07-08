1st Cavalry Division conducts Division Artillery Change of Command Ceremony in Latvia

U.S. Army Maj. General Kevin Admiral, commander, 1st Cavalry Division, and 1st CAV soldiers, conduct a change of command ceremony for the Division Artillery Brigade at Camp Adazi, Latvia, July 12, 2024. Col. Nicholas Dvonch assumed command of 1st CAV DIVARTY from former commander, Col. Timothy Gatlin in the long-standing Army tradition that allows troops of the unit to see the new commander and witness as their old commander relinquishes command. DIVARTY, as part of Task Force Pegasus, 1st Cavalry Division, proudly works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)
|07.12.2024
|07.13.2024 11:43
|B-Roll
|930516
|240712-Z-RD685-1001
|DOD_110439850
|00:07:17
|CAMP ADAZI, LV
|1
|1
