1st Cavalry Division conducts Division Artillery Change of Command Ceremony in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. General Kevin Admiral, commander, 1st Cavalry Division, and 1st CAV soldiers, conduct a change of command ceremony for the Division Artillery Brigade at Camp Adazi, Latvia, July 12, 2024. Col. Nicholas Dvonch assumed command of 1st CAV DIVARTY from former commander, Col. Timothy Gatlin in the long-standing Army tradition that allows troops of the unit to see the new commander and witness as their old commander relinquishes command. DIVARTY, as part of Task Force Pegasus, 1st Cavalry Division, proudly works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)