Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division conducts Division Artillery Change of Command Ceremony in Latvia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    07.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Don Troxell 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. General Kevin Admiral, commander, 1st Cavalry Division, and 1st CAV soldiers, conduct a change of command ceremony for the Division Artillery Brigade at Camp Adazi, Latvia, July 12, 2024. Col. Nicholas Dvonch assumed command of 1st CAV DIVARTY from former commander, Col. Timothy Gatlin in the long-standing Army tradition that allows troops of the unit to see the new commander and witness as their old commander relinquishes command. DIVARTY, as part of Task Force Pegasus, 1st Cavalry Division, proudly works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930516
    VIRIN: 240712-Z-RD685-1001
    Filename: DOD_110439850
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division conducts Division Artillery Change of Command Ceremony in Latvia, by SGT Don Troxell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII Abn Corps
    VCORPS
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT