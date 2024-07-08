Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) in N'Djamena, Chad

    CHAD

    07.11.2024

    Video by Maj. Edward McBride 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Mr. Rick Swart, U.S. Embassy N'Djamena, and members from the 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support provide insight into the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) hosted in N'Djamena, Chad, June 12-26, 2024, at the Garnison Military Hospital. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise program, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), that allow military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners. (U.S. Army vdeo by Maj. Edward McBride)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930512
    VIRIN: 240711-A-IP034-9949
    Filename: DOD_110439825
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: TD

