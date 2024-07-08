2024 Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) in N'Djamena, Chad

Mr. Rick Swart, U.S. Embassy N'Djamena, and members from the 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support provide insight into the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) hosted in N'Djamena, Chad, June 12-26, 2024, at the Garnison Military Hospital. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise program, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), that allow military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners. (U.S. Army vdeo by Maj. Edward McBride)
