Crew Swap between HMCS Vancouver and USS William P. Lawrence

Staff Officer First Class Alec Weaver from Cleveland, Ohio, Lieutenant Bryan Dombroski from Little Rock, Arkansas and Hull Maintenance Technician Chief Petty Officer Adam Vasquez from L’Anse, Michigan assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) spend the day aboard HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) during a cross-pollination (CROSSPOL) exercise at sea July 9-10, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024. CROSSPOL has both Navy vessels swap junior members for a period of time so they may communicate, create connections, and learn from fellow allies. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.(Royal Canadian Armed Forces Video by Aviator Conor R.G. Munn).
07.10.2024
07.12.2024
Interviews
|930509
|240710-F-MP331-6118
|DOD_110439562
|00:00:56
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|1
|1
