Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crew Swap between HMCS Vancouver and USS William P. Lawrence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Capt. Pedram Mohyeddin 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Staff Officer First Class Alec Weaver from Cleveland, Ohio, Lieutenant Bryan Dombroski from Little Rock, Arkansas and Hull Maintenance Technician Chief Petty Officer Adam Vasquez from L’Anse, Michigan assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) spend the day aboard HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) during a cross-pollination (CROSSPOL) exercise at sea July 9-10, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024. CROSSPOL has both Navy vessels swap junior members for a period of time so they may communicate, create connections, and learn from fellow allies. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.(Royal Canadian Armed Forces Video by Aviator Conor R.G. Munn).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 23:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930509
    VIRIN: 240710-F-MP331-6118
    Filename: DOD_110439562
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Swap between HMCS Vancouver and USS William P. Lawrence, by Capt. Pedram Mohyeddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partners
    Third Fleet
    integrated
    prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT