    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2024

    Video by Adam Abela 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Approximately 320 Australian Defence Force personnel have joined twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1, 2024. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Air Force Imagery Specialist Cpl. Adam Abela)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 23:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930508
    VIRIN: 240708-O-RU939-7121
    Filename: DOD_110439531
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    RIMPAC 2024

