B-Roll: Marines with 1st LAR Bn. arrive to Australia for Rapid Deployment Exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, Alpha Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Royal Australian Air Force members with 24th Squadron unload personnel and equipment from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 62nd and 446th Airlift Wing during Rapid Deployment Exercise at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, SA, Australia, July 11, 2024. REDEX is a 1st MARDIV training exercise, with this year’s iteration planned in conjunction with MRF-D 24.3, to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy capabilities from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., to Australia. 1st LAR tested the logistical efficiency and unit readiness required to rapidly deploy a heavy equipment unit within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater by strategic lift and rail to participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)
|07.11.2024
|07.12.2024 22:04
|B-Roll
|930506
|240711-M-HW569-2001
|DOD_110439508
|00:02:19
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU
|3
|3
