    B-Roll: Marines with 1st LAR Bn. arrive to Australia for Rapid Deployment Exercise

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, Alpha Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Royal Australian Air Force members with 24th Squadron unload personnel and equipment from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 62nd and 446th Airlift Wing during Rapid Deployment Exercise at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, SA, Australia, July 11, 2024. REDEX is a 1st MARDIV training exercise, with this year’s iteration planned in conjunction with MRF-D 24.3, to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy capabilities from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., to Australia. 1st LAR tested the logistical efficiency and unit readiness required to rapidly deploy a heavy equipment unit within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater by strategic lift and rail to participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930506
    VIRIN: 240711-M-HW569-2001
    Filename: DOD_110439508
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Marines with 1st LAR Bn. arrive to Australia for Rapid Deployment Exercise, by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st LAR
    Marines
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    REDEX
    I MEF Summer Series

