Arctic Thunder Open House is coming to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 20-21, 2024 at JBER, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 19:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930504
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-SB021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110439328
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 30-second PSA, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT