F-15 EX Eagle II Unveiling Ceremony (Full Ceremony)

The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard hosted a historic ceremony July 12, 2024, at the Portland Air National Guard Base to unveil its new F-15EX fighter jet. This momentous occasion featured distinguished speakers, including The Honorable Tina Kotek, Governor of the State of Oregon; Senator Ron Wyden, U.S. Senator for Oregon; Major General Duke Pirak, Acting Director of the Air National Guard; and Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon. The ceremony highlighted the F-15EX and its significance for Oregon's defense and the modernization of the Air National Guard. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from these state and national leaders about this upgrade's importance for the local community and national security. The event underscored the 142nd Wing's commitment to remaining at the forefront of aerial defense technology while continuing to serve as Oregon's "military service of choice."