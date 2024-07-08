When it comes to deployments, everything is changing under Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN. In this edition of BLUE, we’re looking at why the Air Force is evolving the deployment process and what it means for Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 18:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930498
|VIRIN:
|240712-O-HR740-2550
|Filename:
|DOD_110439253
|Length:
|00:06:56
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BLUE: Deployment Evolution, by Travis Burcham, Jerry Cormier, Joshua DuFrane and James Kever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
