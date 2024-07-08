Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLUE: Deployment Evolution

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Travis Burcham, Jerry Cormier, Joshua DuFrane and James Kever

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    When it comes to deployments, everything is changing under Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN. In this edition of BLUE, we’re looking at why the Air Force is evolving the deployment process and what it means for Airmen.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 18:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930498
    VIRIN: 240712-O-HR740-2550
    Filename: DOD_110439253
    Length: 00:06:56
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    This work, BLUE: Deployment Evolution, by Travis Burcham, Jerry Cormier, Joshua DuFrane and James Kever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BLUE
    AFTV
    AFFORGEN
    Air Force Force Generation
    Force Presentation
    Deployment Evolution

