Maryland Air National Guard engineers enhance capabilities using drone technology

Members of the Maryland Air National Guard's 235th Civil Engineer Flight trained with drones at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, May 5, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 18:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|930496
|VIRIN:
|240505-F-DC119-2842
|Filename:
|DOD_110439217
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
