    Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Stephanie Cosman 

    Southwest Regional Maintenance Center

    SAN DIEGO – Capt. Brian Karosich relieved Capt. John Bauer as commanding officer of Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego’s Bainbridge Park, July 12.

    Location: US

    This work, Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Change of Command, by Stephanie Cosman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

