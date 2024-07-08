Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Change of Command

SAN DIEGO – Capt. Brian Karosich relieved Capt. John Bauer as commanding officer of Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego’s Bainbridge Park, July 12.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 17:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|930491
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-EE306-8706
|Filename:
|DOD_110439094
|Length:
|01:14:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
