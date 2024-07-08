Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief mass casualty exercise at RIMPAC 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Varnell 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Sailors, Army Soldiers, local volunteers, and the Hawaii Health Emergency Management services conduct a mass casualty exercise during the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) camp at Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 on July 11. This demonstration showcases the collaborative response capabilities to humanitarian crises, engaging local visitors and University of Hawaii students, with representatives from participating partner nations. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Varnell)

