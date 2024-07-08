This recap video was created to showcase the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron’s coverage of the 2024 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 29-30. This video highlights the mobile live broadcast capabilities of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb and Senior Airman Victoria Edwards).
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 17:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930488
|VIRIN:
|240630-F-VC922-1993
|Filename:
|DOD_110439065
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2AVS Hill Air Show Highlight Reel, by SrA Victoria Edwards and A1C Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
