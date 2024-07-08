Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2AVS Hill Air Show Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Edwards and Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    This recap video was created to showcase the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron’s coverage of the 2024 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 29-30. This video highlights the mobile live broadcast capabilities of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb and Senior Airman Victoria Edwards).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930488
    VIRIN: 240630-F-VC922-1993
    Filename: DOD_110439065
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2AVS Hill Air Show Highlight Reel, by SrA Victoria Edwards and A1C Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Warriors Over The Wasatch
    2024
    Hill Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT