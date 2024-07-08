Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Final Farewell to a Century of Service (Closed Captioned)

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The community of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, wishes farewell to the nearby Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3, which has been in continuous operation since 1907 to provide lockages for industry vessels and recreational boaters.

    In July, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used explosives to breach the dam, the first of several controlled demolitions to remove the dam from the river. The work will continue until December 2024. Beginning in 2025, the Pittsburgh District will begin to remove the lock walls, with work expected to continue until 2027.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:32
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, A Final Farewell to a Century of Service (Closed Captioned), by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Farewell
    Goodbye
    Monongahela
    Elizabeth
    Pittsburgh District

