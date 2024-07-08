A Final Farewell to a Century of Service (Closed Captioned)

The community of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, wishes farewell to the nearby Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3, which has been in continuous operation since 1907 to provide lockages for industry vessels and recreational boaters.
In July, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used explosives to breach the dam, the first of several controlled demolitions to remove the dam from the river. The work will continue until December 2024. Beginning in 2025, the Pittsburgh District will begin to remove the lock walls, with work expected to continue until 2027.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
