93d AGOW Changes Command

93d Air Ground Operations Wing change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., July 11, 2024. This ceremony was the formal transition of command authority to Col. John Blocher, 93d AGOW commander, who has been entrusted with leading the 93d AGOW which provides environmental intelligence, forward-based command and control, precision strike, and austere air base defense capabilities for the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)