    Victims Council Helping Agencies Video

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases the Victims Council and the services they offer to members of Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 11, 2024. This video is apart of the Helping Agencies Series highlighting the numerous organizations and the services they provide to military and civilians. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 930472
    VIRIN: 240711-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_110438757
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Victims Council Helping Agencies Video, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFGSC
    Team Kirtland
    Victims Council
    Helping Agencies Series

