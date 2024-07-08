Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers train for rapid deployment A-roll

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, load a Bradley fighting vehicle onto a C-17A Globemaster III during an emergency drill at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, July 11, 2024. The training was done in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force, with the purpose of enabling Soldiers to respond to a threat anywhere in the world within 96 hours. (U.S. Army A-roll video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 13:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930465
    VIRIN: 240711-A-GJ082-1002
    Filename: DOD_110438494
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Interoperability
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Air Force
    Readiness

