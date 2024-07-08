3rd Infantry Division Soldiers train for rapid deployment B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, load a Bradley fighting vehicle onto a C-17A Globemaster III during an emergency drill at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, July 11, 2024. The training was done in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force, with the purpose of enabling Soldiers to respond to a threat anywhere in the world within 96 hours. (U.S. Army B-roll video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)