3rd Infantry Division Soldiers train for rapid deployment B-roll

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, load a Bradley fighting vehicle onto a C-17A Globemaster III during an emergency drill at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, July 11, 2024. The training was done in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force, with the purpose of enabling Soldiers to respond to a threat anywhere in the world within 96 hours. (U.S. Army B-roll video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
|07.11.2024
|07.12.2024 13:45
|B-Roll
|930463
|240711-A-GJ082-1001
|DOD_110438465
|00:02:15
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|1
|1
