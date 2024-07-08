Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Readiness Challenge (Team AMC)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Video by Tom Jozwiak 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    A team of Air Mobility Command civil engineers and services personnel participated in Readiness Challenge X from 21-26 Apr 2024. Twelve teams (comprised of over 540 personnel) competed in 25 event challenges. The teams competed head-to-head to demonstrate their ability to respond, repair, and recover base operations with limited resources in a contested deployment environment. This video features the AMC Team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930462
    VIRIN: 240426-F-IB897-6954
    PIN: 246003
    Filename: DOD_110438451
    Length: 00:08:04
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Readiness Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT