2024 Readiness Challenge (Team AMC)

A team of Air Mobility Command civil engineers and services personnel participated in Readiness Challenge X from 21-26 Apr 2024. Twelve teams (comprised of over 540 personnel) competed in 25 event challenges. The teams competed head-to-head to demonstrate their ability to respond, repair, and recover base operations with limited resources in a contested deployment environment. This video features the AMC Team.
|04.26.2024
|07.12.2024 14:01
|Video Productions
|930462
|240426-F-IB897-6954
|246003
|DOD_110438451
|00:08:04
|ILLINOIS, US
|0
|0
