Future Army Officers Visit the 3rd Infantry Division

Apex Path instructors, along with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Reffeor, senior enlisted leader of the 3rd Infantry Division, lead future U.S. Army officers through an intense physical training session at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 7, 2024. The physical training was in tribute to Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe, who’s heroic actions of saving six Soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter in 2005, highlight the core values of U.S. Army service members. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930457
|VIRIN:
|240711-A-LP731-2542
|Filename:
|DOD_110438381
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT