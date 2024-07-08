Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Army Officers Visit the 3rd Infantry Division

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Pfc. Santiago Lepper 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Apex Path instructors, along with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Reffeor, senior enlisted leader of the 3rd Infantry Division, lead future U.S. Army officers through an intense physical training session at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 7, 2024. The physical training was in tribute to Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe, who’s heroic actions of saving six Soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter in 2005, highlight the core values of U.S. Army service members. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Santiago Lepper)

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    Rock of the Marne

