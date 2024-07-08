Future Army Officers Visit the 3rd Infantry Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930457" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Apex Path instructors, along with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Reffeor, senior enlisted leader of the 3rd Infantry Division, lead future U.S. Army officers through an intense physical training session at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 7, 2024. The physical training was in tribute to Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe, who’s heroic actions of saving six Soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter in 2005, highlight the core values of U.S. Army service members. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Santiago Lepper)