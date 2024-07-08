Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quick-Fire Navigation, a Step-by-Step Tutorial (using a mobile phone browser)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Michael Hagen 

    Center for Army Lessons Learned

    This video tutorial shows how to navigate and enter your submission through the Quick-Fire observation portal, developed by the Center for Army Lessons Learned.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930455
    VIRIN: 240712-O-QS733-6706
    Filename: DOD_110438368
    Length: 00:11:14
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quick-Fire Navigation, a Step-by-Step Tutorial (using a mobile phone browser), by Michael Hagen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CALL
    TRADOC
    Center for Army Lessons Learned
    Quick-Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT