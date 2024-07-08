U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, load gear and equipment onto an airplane in preparation for Readiness Exercise 24 at March Air Reserve Base, California, July 8, 2024. REDEX is a battalion-level exercise designed to increase deployment efficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930451
|VIRIN:
|240708-M-YN654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110438346
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: 1st LAR Marines prepare for REDEX, by Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT