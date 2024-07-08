Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 1st LAR Marines prepare for REDEX

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, load gear and equipment onto an airplane in preparation for Readiness Exercise 24 at March Air Reserve Base, California, July 8, 2024. REDEX is a battalion-level exercise designed to increase deployment efficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930451
    VIRIN: 240708-M-YN654-1001
    Filename: DOD_110438346
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, B-Roll: 1st LAR Marines prepare for REDEX, by Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Diamond
    1st LAR
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    LAV-25
    REDEX

