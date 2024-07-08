2024 Readiness Challenge (Team AMC)

A team of Air Mobility Command civil engineers and services personnel participated in Readiness Challenge X - a 6-day competition that tested 12 teams (540 participants) in 25 specialty skills. The teams competed head-to-head to demonstrate their ability to respond, repair, and recover base operations with limited resources in a contested deployment environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930438
|VIRIN:
|240426-F-IB897-4614
|PIN:
|246003
|Filename:
|DOD_110438146
|Length:
|00:08:04
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
