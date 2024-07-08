Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empty M795 Cartridge Case Stack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    Empty M795 Cartridge Case Stack at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930426
    VIRIN: 240515-A-YZ466-6653
    PIN: 007
    Filename: DOD_110437876
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empty M795 Cartridge Case Stack, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT