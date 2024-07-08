Blue Knights project power in Maximum Generation

U.S. Air Force 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assist during a maximum generation effort at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The 86th AMXS ensured optimal aircraft efficiency and maintenance during the effort to keep Ramstein AB mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)
|07.02.2024
|07.12.2024 08:55
|Package
|930425
|240702-F-XS544-1001
|DOD_110437867
|00:01:23
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
