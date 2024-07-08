Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Knights project power in Maximum Generation

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assist during a maximum generation effort at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The 86th AMXS ensured optimal aircraft efficiency and maintenance during the effort to keep Ramstein AB mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

