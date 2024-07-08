Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132d FSS conducts annual training in Germany

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.20.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the 132d Force Support Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, prepare and serve a meal June 20, 2024 during their annual training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 132d FSS completed essential training while integrating with and supporting their active duty counterparts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930422
    VIRIN: 240620-Z-AL667-5711
    Filename: DOD_110437843
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 132d FSS conducts annual training in Germany, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Air National Guard
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    services
    ANG
    Iowa Air National Guard
    FSS
    132d Wing

