Members of the 132d Force Support Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, prepare and serve a meal June 20, 2024 during their annual training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 132d FSS completed essential training while integrating with and supporting their active duty counterparts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 10:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930422
|VIRIN:
|240620-Z-AL667-5711
|Filename:
|DOD_110437843
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 132d FSS conducts annual training in Germany, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT