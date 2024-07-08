Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise Rehearsal of Concept Drill

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    United States Army NATO’s two battalions conducted an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Rehearsal of Concept Drill July 11 in Kaiserslautern, Germany, to prepare for their full-scale exercise scheduled for September.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 08:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930421
    VIRIN: 240712-A-Qi808-1000
    PIN: 240712
    Filename: DOD_110437842
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

