U.S. Army NATO Brigade Change of Command

The United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization Brigade conducts a Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing Commander Col. Troy V. Alexander and Incoming Commander Col. Jeremiah D. Pope. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another during the ceremony at Sembach, Germany, July 10, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)