U.S. Army NATO Brigade Change of Command

The United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization Brigade conducts a Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing Commander Col. Troy V. Alexander and Incoming Commander Col. Jeremiah D. Pope. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another during the ceremony at Sembach, Germany, July 10, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930417
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-MX671-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110437808
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
