    52D Best Squad Competition

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosted a Best Squad competition in April 2024. This brigade-level best squad was designed to pick the best squad from 52D's three battalions to participate in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa's best squad competition this summer.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 05:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

