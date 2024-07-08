On July 3, 2024, at a change of command ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander, Col. Dan Cooley relinquished command of the 521st to Col. Jordan Norman. Norman assumes command of 2,000 personnel across 9 squadrons with a presence in 19 locations. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 04:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930408
|VIRIN:
|240703-F-GM327-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110437606
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col Jordan Norman assumes command of 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing (1080p w/graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
