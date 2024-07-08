Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Jordan Norman assumes command of 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing (720p w/o graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On July 3, 2024, at a change of command ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander, Col. Dan Cooley relinquished command of the 521st to Col. Jordan Norman. Norman assumes command of 2,000 personnel across 9 squadrons with a presence in 19 locations. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 04:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930404
    VIRIN: 240703-F-GM327-1002
    Filename: DOD_110437588
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Col Jordan Norman assumes command of 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing (720p w/o graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Ramstein Air Base
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    521 AMOW

