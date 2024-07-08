Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines rehearse tail gunnery from MV-22B Osprey

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, shoot an M240B medium machine gun from the back of an MV-22B Osprey during a tail gunnery exercise over Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 11, 2024. Marines conducted the tail gunnery exercise in order to maintain weapons proficiency and increase combat lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930394
    VIRIN: 240711-M-IP954-4001
    Filename: DOD_110437394
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines rehearse tail gunnery from MV-22B Osprey, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Marines
    MRF-D
    Tail Gunnery
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series

