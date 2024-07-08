B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines rehearse tail gunnery from MV-22B Osprey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, shoot an M240B medium machine gun from the back of an MV-22B Osprey during a tail gunnery exercise over Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 11, 2024. Marines conducted the tail gunnery exercise in order to maintain weapons proficiency and increase combat lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)