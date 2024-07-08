U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, shoot an M240B medium machine gun from the back of an MV-22B Osprey during a tail gunnery exercise over Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 11, 2024. Marines conducted the tail gunnery exercise in order to maintain weapons proficiency and increase combat lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 02:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930394
|VIRIN:
|240711-M-IP954-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110437394
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines rehearse tail gunnery from MV-22B Osprey, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT