    B-roll: Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Sims Memorial Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosts a memorial ceremony for U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jeremy C. Sims at Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 10, 2024. Sims served honorably as the 35th ADAB brigade operations Sgt. Maj. before passing away on May 20, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930391
    VIRIN: 240710-F-PJ095-1001
    Filename: DOD_110437262
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: KR

    This work, B-roll: Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Sims Memorial Ceremony, by SrA Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Memorial Ceremony
    U.S. Army
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Sims

