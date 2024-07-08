B-roll: Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Sims Memorial Ceremony

The 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosts a memorial ceremony for U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jeremy C. Sims at Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 10, 2024. Sims served honorably as the 35th ADAB brigade operations Sgt. Maj. before passing away on May 20, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 02:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930391
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-PJ095-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110437262
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
