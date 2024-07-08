Koa Moana 24: Bench Accessibility Project (REEL)

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, work on a bench accessibility project during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Old Age Center, Koror, Palau, July 6, 2024. The engineering project aims to make the benches easily accessible for elderly and handicapped community members at the Old Age Center. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe: Filthy Swamp _ 60 Second Version_RMCD 2086_27 Bob Bradley_Rouge Music Ltd
