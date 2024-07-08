Innovation awards 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard recognizes trailblazers in its workforce at the Capt. Niels P. Thomsen Innovation Awards, during the Senior Leadership Conference at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C, May 2, 2024.

The annual awards recognize innovative efforts by the Coast Guard workforce to increase efficiency or productivity or provide other process improvements.

The award’s namesake developed a chain stopper in 2008 credited with dramatically improving the safety of buoy tending operations for the Coast Guard.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)