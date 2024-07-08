Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240711-SAS-SNS-TO-JI TEMPLE- BROCKMAN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KYOTO, JAPAN

    07.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    AFN Sasebo visited To-ji Temple in Kyoto on July 6th, 2024. The visit was to highlight the beauty and history of the location. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 22:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930373
    VIRIN: 240706-N-JC401-4866
    Filename: DOD_110437200
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KYOTO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240711-SAS-SNS-TO-JI TEMPLE- BROCKMAN, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    kyoto
    Sights & Sounds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT