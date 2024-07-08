Koa Moana 24: “Let’s Move” Sports Camp (REEL)

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in the Palau National Olympic Committee’s “Let’s Move” Olympic sports camp during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 7-8, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
