Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Koa Moana 24: “Let’s Move” Sports Camp (REEL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. BrandonBrandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in the Palau National Olympic Committee’s “Let’s Move” Olympic sports camp during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 7-8, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 21:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930371
    VIRIN: 240708-M-WH863-1001
    Filename: DOD_110437153
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KOROR, PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: “Let’s Move” Sports Camp (REEL), by Cpl BrandonBrandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    MarineCorps
    1stMLG
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT