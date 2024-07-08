Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MMR Sasebo Independence Day 2024 Celebration

    JAPAN

    07.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    On July 6th, an Independence Day celebration was held by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo at Nimitz Park. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 20:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930362
    VIRIN: 240706-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110437062
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Holiday
    Community

