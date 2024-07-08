On July 6th, an Independence Day celebration was held by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo at Nimitz Park. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 20:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930362
|VIRIN:
|240706-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110437062
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MMR Sasebo Independence Day 2024 Celebration, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
